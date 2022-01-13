Bark & Co (NYSE:BARK) Trading Up 8.3%

Bark & Co (NYSE:BARK)’s stock price was up 8.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.06 and last traded at $3.90. Approximately 33,214 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,924,856 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.60.

BARK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bark & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Bark & Co from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.90.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.92.

Bark & Co (NYSE:BARK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $120.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.70 million. Research analysts expect that Bark & Co will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Mike Novotny sold 559,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.42, for a total value of $3,589,139.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Bark & Co in the third quarter worth approximately $433,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Bark & Co in the third quarter worth approximately $14,554,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in Bark & Co in the third quarter worth approximately $130,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Bark & Co in the third quarter worth approximately $4,629,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in Bark & Co in the second quarter worth approximately $738,000. Institutional investors own 24.49% of the company’s stock.

Bark & Co engages in the production of natural treats and toys for dogs. It also operates a store that sells toys and treats; provides a BarkPost, a media outlet for all things dog; and offers BarkLive, which hosts events, such as dog-jogs, yappy hours in biergartens, and more for dogs and their parents.

