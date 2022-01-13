Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $850.00.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BTDPY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Barratt Developments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Barratt Developments from 860.00 to 850.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Barratt Developments to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Investec initiated coverage on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BTDPY opened at $18.86 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.24. Barratt Developments has a one year low of $17.13 and a one year high of $23.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.61 and a quick ratio of 5.61.

Barratt Developments Plc engages in the business of developing residential and non-residential properties mainly in the United Kingdom. It operates through the Housebuilding and Commercial Developments segments. The company was founded by Lawrence Arthur Barratt in 1958 and is headquartered in Coalville, the United Kingdom.

