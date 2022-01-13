Basf (ETR:BAS) Given a €72.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a €72.00 ($81.82) price target on Basf (ETR:BAS) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €92.00 ($104.55) price objective on shares of Basf in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Baader Bank set a €85.00 ($96.59) price objective on shares of Basf in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. UBS Group set a €62.00 ($70.45) price objective on shares of Basf in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Warburg Research set a €82.00 ($93.18) price objective on shares of Basf in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €114.00 ($129.55) price target on shares of Basf in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €82.07 ($93.26).

Get Basf alerts:

Shares of BAS stock opened at €66.86 ($75.98) on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of €61.63 and a 200-day moving average of €64.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.70. Basf has a 12-month low of €57.06 ($64.84) and a 12-month high of €72.88 ($82.82). The firm has a market cap of $61.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.80.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

See Also: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Basf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.