Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) Sets New 12-Month High at $4.39

Baytex Energy Corp. (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$4.39 and last traded at C$4.37, with a volume of 6900758 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$4.17.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BTE shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$5.50 to C$5.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$3.75 to C$4.25 in a report on Friday, November 19th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$3.00 to C$4.25 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$3.86.

The company has a market cap of C$2.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.93 and its 200 day moving average price is C$3.16.

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$488.74 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Baytex Energy Corp. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties include the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta.

