BCE (TSE:BCE) PT Raised to C$70.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.61% from the stock’s previous close.

BCE has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of BCE in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of BCE from C$64.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities lowered shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$70.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of BCE from C$66.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of BCE from C$58.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BCE currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$66.69.

Shares of BCE stock opened at C$65.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$59.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$65.13 and its 200 day moving average is C$64.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.63. BCE has a 52-week low of C$54.18 and a 52-week high of C$67.08.

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.82. The business had revenue of C$5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that BCE will post 3.3900001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

