Beam (BEAM) Achieves Market Cap of $51.62 Million

Beam (CURRENCY:BEAM) traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 12th. Beam has a market cap of $51.62 million and approximately $5.09 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beam coin can currently be purchased for about $0.49 or 0.00001121 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Beam has traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Safe (SAFE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.61 or 0.00017447 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001385 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 47.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57,178.12 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,430.94 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $28,628.59 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Beam Profile

Beam (BEAM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 3rd, 2019. Beam’s total supply is 105,510,360 coins. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Beam is www.beam.mw. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beam is a scalable, confidential cryptocurrency based on an elegant and innovative Mimblewimble protocol. Users have complete control over privacy – a user decides which information will be available and to which parties, having complete control over his personal data in accordance with his will and applicable laws. “

Buying and Selling Beam

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beam should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beam using one of the exchanges listed above.

