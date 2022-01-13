Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Beazer Homes USA, Inc. designs, builds and sells single family homes. The company designs homes to appeal primarily to entry-level and first move-up home buyers. Their objective is to provide customers with homes that incorporate quality and value. The company’s subsidiary, Beazer Mortgage, originates the mortgages for the company’s home buyers. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Beazer Homes USA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

Beazer Homes USA stock opened at $21.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.19. The company has a market capitalization of $671.04 million, a P/E ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.97. Beazer Homes USA has a twelve month low of $15.18 and a twelve month high of $26.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 13.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The construction company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $590.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $581.65 million. Beazer Homes USA had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 18.67%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Beazer Homes USA will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 58.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,630 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Beazer Homes USA in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Beazer Homes USA by 281.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,128 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Beazer Homes USA by 58,522.2% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,276 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 5,267 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Beazer Homes USA by 92.9% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,935 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 5,265 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

Beazer Homes USA Company Profile

Beazer Homes USA, Inc engages in the design and sale of single-family and multi-family homes. It operates through the following geographical segments: West, East, and Southeast. The West segment includes Arizona, California, Nevada, and Texas. The East segment consists of Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, and Virginia.

