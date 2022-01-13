Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Trading 5.4% Higher

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)’s share price traded up 5.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $14.85 and last traded at $14.57. 249,423 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 7,319,012 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.82.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Bank of America began coverage on Bed Bath & Beyond in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.77.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 1.67.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The retailer reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 4.64% and a positive return on equity of 3.22%. The company’s revenue was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Joseph G. Hartsig bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.78 per share, with a total value of $68,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Gustavo Arnal purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.81 per share, for a total transaction of $207,150.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 37,500 shares of company stock worth $620,950. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 4,971.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 41.1% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,662 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.

