Beer Money Price Reaches $0.0079 (BEER)

Beer Money (CURRENCY:BEER) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. One Beer Money coin can currently be bought for about $0.0079 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Beer Money has a total market cap of $309,968.70 and approximately $13,703.00 worth of Beer Money was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Beer Money has traded 6.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Beer Money

Beer Money (BEER) is a coin. Its launch date was December 20th, 2018. Beer Money’s total supply is 356,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,000,000 coins. Beer Money’s official Twitter account is @Brewery_C_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Beer Money’s official message board is www.medium.com/@beermoney . The official website for Beer Money is beer-money.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Beautiful Bubble Lda (BB) is a British owned Portuguese limited liability company operating Brewery Consortium and Algarve Rock Craft Brewery (AR) based in Faro, Portugal. They offer a new convertible CryptoCurrency: Brewery Consortium Coin (BEER), created as an ERC20 derivative token of Ethereum and linked to the tangible assets and value of a growing craft beer brewing company and partners (Brewery Consortium partners). “

Beer Money Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beer Money directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beer Money should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beer Money using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

