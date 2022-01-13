BELLUS Health (OTCMKTS:BLUSF) Hits New 12-Month High at $6.77

Shares of BELLUS Health Inc (OTCMKTS:BLUSF) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.77 and last traded at $6.40, with a volume of 994712 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.71.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.99.

BELLUS Health Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BLUSF)

BELLUS Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical development company, which engages in the research and development of products that provide health solutions and address critical unmet medical needs. Its products include BLU-5937, KIACTA, AMO-01, and ALZ-801. The company was founded on June 17, 1993 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

Featured Story: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for BELLUS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BELLUS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.