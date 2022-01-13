BENQI 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $14.23 Million (QI)

BENQI (CURRENCY:QI) traded up 5.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 12th. One BENQI coin can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000272 BTC on exchanges. BENQI has a market cap of $38.58 million and approximately $14.23 million worth of BENQI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BENQI has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BENQI alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002293 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001813 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.78 or 0.00061385 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.04 or 0.00078015 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,328.22 or 0.07627976 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43,484.09 or 0.99661483 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.37 or 0.00069604 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00008023 BTC.

BENQI Profile

BENQI’s total supply is 7,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 325,692,000 coins. BENQI’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “QiSwap is a fully decentralized protocol that automatically provides liquidity for QTUM based on automated market-making (AMM) algorithms. “

BENQI Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BENQI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BENQI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BENQI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BENQI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BENQI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.