Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Shares Sold by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp cut its holdings in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 47.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,169 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 32,210 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $3,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Best Buy by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,453,455 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $397,080,000 after buying an additional 287,235 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,116,707 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $358,360,000 after purchasing an additional 251,323 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,419,702 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $278,217,000 after purchasing an additional 106,320 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $272,224,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,790,794 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $205,905,000 after purchasing an additional 28,158 shares in the last quarter. 78.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BBY opened at $102.68 on Thursday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.54 and a 52-week high of $141.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $111.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.51. The stock has a market cap of $24.70 billion, a PE ratio of 9.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.54.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $11.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.62 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 63.58%. The company’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is currently 27.13%.

In other Best Buy news, insider Damien Harmon sold 365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.72, for a total transaction of $37,127.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BBY shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Best Buy from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 29th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $157.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.29.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

