Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.80-1.95 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.17.

NYSE:BIG opened at $43.64 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.31. Big Lots has a 52 week low of $40.06 and a 52 week high of $73.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.20.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Big Lots had a return on equity of 19.03% and a net margin of 3.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Big Lots will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Big Lots’s payout ratio is 19.48%.

Big Lots declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, December 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 17.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Big Lots from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Big Lots from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Big Lots from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Big Lots from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.22.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Big Lots by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Big Lots by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 4,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Big Lots by 137.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 588,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,867,000 after buying an additional 341,116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.83% of the company’s stock.

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment which includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A. Shenk in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

