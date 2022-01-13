Bioasis Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOAF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Bioasis Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOAF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a drop of 95.4% from the December 15th total of 32,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

BIOAF stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.20. 199,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,863. The company has a market capitalization of $14.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 0.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.23. Bioasis Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.18 and a 12 month high of $0.55.

Bioasis Technologies (OTCMKTS:BIOAF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). Equities research analysts expect that Bioasis Technologies will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

biOasis Technologies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on research and development for the diagnosis and treatment of neurological disease and disorders such as brain cancers, neurodegenerative diseases, and metabolic disorders. Its products include Transcend program as its proprietary carrier, p97 and imaging agents across the blood brain barrier.

