BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($1.30) Per Share

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst B. Cheng now expects that the biotechnology company will earn ($1.30) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($1.31). Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’ FY2022 earnings at ($1.06) EPS.

BCRX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer started coverage on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.82.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $16.69 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.50. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $7.55 and a 52 week high of $18.48.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $40.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.26) earnings per share.

In other BioCryst Pharmaceuticals news, Director George B. Abercrombie sold 5,000 shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.27, for a total value of $61,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Yarlagadda S. Babu sold 30,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total value of $367,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 140,100 shares of company stock worth $2,045,570. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCRX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 747,821 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,747,000 after acquiring an additional 9,508 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,817 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 162.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 43,904 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 27,151 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $257,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 171.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,921,012 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212,900 shares during the period. 57.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a commercial-stage biotechnology company that discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The firm focuses on the treatment of rare diseases in which unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme in the biological pathway of the disease. Its programs include BCX9930, an oral Factor D inhibitor for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases, BCX9250, an ALK-2 inhibitor for the treatment of fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva, and galidesivir, a potential treatment for marburg virus disease and yellow fever.

