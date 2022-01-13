Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Stock Position Lifted by Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 96.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 59 shares during the quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen during the second quarter valued at $28,000. South State Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Viridian Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $225.34 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $244.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $290.42. Biogen Inc. has a twelve month low of $217.10 and a twelve month high of $468.55. The company has a market cap of $33.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.68. Biogen had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 13.93%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $8.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 19.18 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BIIB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Biogen from $324.00 to $276.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Barclays reduced their price objective on Biogen from $395.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. reduced their price objective on Biogen from $423.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Biogen from $270.00 to $207.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $453.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $328.02.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

