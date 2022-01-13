Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Cut to Neutral at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler lowered shares of Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has $216.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $362.00. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Biogen’s Q1 2022 earnings at $4.71 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.33 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $20.58 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $21.51 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on BIIB. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Biogen from $295.00 to $275.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $453.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Biogen from $395.00 to $290.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Biogen from $324.00 to $276.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Biogen from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Biogen currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $328.02.

Get Biogen alerts:

Shares of BIIB opened at $225.34 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $245.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $290.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.70. Biogen has a 52 week low of $217.10 and a 52 week high of $468.55.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $8.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Biogen will post 19.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BIIB. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Biogen by 11.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 28,212 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,769,000 after purchasing an additional 2,962 shares during the period. South State Corp acquired a new stake in Biogen in the second quarter worth $32,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Biogen in the second quarter worth $1,358,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Biogen by 0.7% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 86,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,962,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in Biogen by 8.9% in the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 30,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,488 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

About Biogen

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

Further Reading: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.