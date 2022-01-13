BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Price Target Raised to $135.00 at Truist Securities

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) had its price target lifted by Truist Securities from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. William Blair upgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Truist raised their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a buy rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BioMarin Pharmaceutical presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $110.76.

BMRN stock opened at $88.10 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $16.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,107.13, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $71.59 and a twelve month high of $92.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.24.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $408.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.29 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 2.02% and a net margin of 0.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.22, for a total value of $130,830.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 2,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total value of $201,590.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,239 shares of company stock worth $828,680. 1.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,369,000. Stonnington Group LLC increased its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 117.2% in the 4th quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 12,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 168,492 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,886,000 after buying an additional 22,246 shares in the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth $443,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

