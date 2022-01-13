BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Price Target Raised to $135.00 at Truist Securities

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) had its price target lifted by Truist Securities from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. William Blair upgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Truist raised their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a buy rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BioMarin Pharmaceutical presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $110.76.
BMRN stock opened at $88.10 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $16.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,107.13, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $71.59 and a twelve month high of $92.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.24.
In other news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.22, for a total value of $130,830.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 2,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total value of $201,590.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,239 shares of company stock worth $828,680. 1.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,369,000. Stonnington Group LLC increased its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 117.2% in the 4th quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 12,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 168,492 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,886,000 after buying an additional 22,246 shares in the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth $443,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About BioMarin Pharmaceutical
BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.
