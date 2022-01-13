Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) Downgraded by CIBC

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) was downgraded by investment analysts at CIBC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$8.50 price objective on the oil and natural gas company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of C$9.00. CIBC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 23.19% from the company’s previous close.

BIR has been the subject of several other reports. ATB Capital upped their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.75 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$9.25 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Cormark upped their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Birchcliff Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$7.80.

Shares of Birchcliff Energy stock traded down C$0.41 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$6.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,544,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,537,043. The firm has a market cap of C$1.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56. Birchcliff Energy has a 12 month low of C$2.01 and a 12 month high of C$7.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$6.81 and its 200 day moving average is C$6.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.54.

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C$0.21. The firm had revenue of C$263.35 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Birchcliff Energy will post 1.1000001 EPS for the current year.

Birchcliff Energy Company Profile

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

