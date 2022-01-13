BitCoal Market Capitalization Hits $13,764.91 (COAL)

BitCoal (CURRENCY:COAL) traded down 10.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 12th. BitCoal has a market cap of $13,764.91 and approximately $9.00 worth of BitCoal was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BitCoal has traded 11.9% lower against the US dollar. One BitCoal coin can now be bought for $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $201.61 or 0.00461374 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000461 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000490 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000123 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000358 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitCoal Coin Profile

COAL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitCoal’s total supply is 4,500,000 coins. The Reddit community for BitCoal is /r/cryptocoal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitCoal’s official website is bitcoal.io

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCoal PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm with the same privacy, fungibility, and ASIC resistance features as other cryptonote based coins. Bitcoal was made as a coin to stand as an economic kicker for day to day people without high demand skills in the market nowadays, nor the proper equipment to mine high-value coins like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin and the like. “

BitCoal Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCoal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitCoal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

