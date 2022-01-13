Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) 24 Hour Volume Tops $23.00

Bitcoin Incognito (CURRENCY:XBI) traded up 13% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 13th. Bitcoin Incognito has a market cap of $45,720.83 and $23.00 worth of Bitcoin Incognito was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Incognito coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Incognito has traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Incognito Profile

XBI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Incognito’s total supply is 13,031,736 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Incognito is /r/BitcoinIncognito and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Incognito’s official Twitter account is @XBIncognito and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Incognito is bitcoinincognito.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Incognito is a cryptocurency services and payments platform. It provides the users with the tools to perform transactions using a P2P mechanism in order to achieve both security and anonymity. The XBI token is an open source PoS/PoW Xevan-based cryptocurrency. It features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Incognito

