BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Shares Sold by Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 142,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,215 shares during the period. BJ’s Wholesale Club comprises approximately 0.7% of Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of BJ’s Wholesale Club worth $7,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 115,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,157,000 after buying an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 64.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 7,857 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 23.4% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 21,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 4,028 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the second quarter worth $212,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 20.4% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 21,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 3,636 shares during the last quarter.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

In related news, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $40,071.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Allan Steele sold 11,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total value of $792,939.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,694 shares of company stock worth $1,451,569. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BJ traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $64.97. 27,022 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 993,968. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.13. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.15 and a 12 month high of $74.09.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 97.54% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BJ. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $59.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.62.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse club. Its products categories include grocery; household and pet; television and electronics; furniture; computer and tablets; patio and outdoor living; lawn and garden; baby and kids; toys; home; health and beauty; appliances; and jewelry.

Featured Article: Accumulation/Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ).

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.