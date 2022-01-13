BlackRock Inc. Acquires 167,792 Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 1.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,610,256 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 167,792 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Baidu were worth $2,092,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ashmore Group plc increased its position in shares of Baidu by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ashmore Group plc now owns 241,401 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $49,221,000 after purchasing an additional 57,080 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Baidu by 100.1% during the 2nd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 76,089 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,515,000 after purchasing an additional 38,064 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in Baidu by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 68,563 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,979,000 after acquiring an additional 2,111 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Baidu by 328.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,309 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,714,000 after acquiring an additional 10,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its holdings in Baidu by 1,257.3% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 185,741 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,769,000 after buying an additional 172,056 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.43% of the company’s stock.

BIDU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on Baidu from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price objective on Baidu from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. TheStreet cut Baidu from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Baidu in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $243.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.71.

BIDU opened at $159.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $55.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.33, a P/E/G ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $150.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.77. Baidu, Inc. has a one year low of $132.14 and a one year high of $354.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 2.91.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

