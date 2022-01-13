BlackRock Inc. Buys 169,097 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,755,542 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 169,097 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 7.53% of International Flavors & Fragrances worth $2,507,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 209.8% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 77.9% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 265 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 53.4% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 365 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IFF opened at $146.09 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.30. The stock has a market cap of $37.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.03. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.54 and a 12-month high of $157.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 142.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently 256.91%.

IFF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.51.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

