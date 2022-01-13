BlackRock Inc. Buys 56,287 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,541,782 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,287 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 6.25% of EPAM Systems worth $2,020,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of The West bought a new stake in EPAM Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $905,000. Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $486,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 16,112 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,192,000 after purchasing an additional 6,444 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 82.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 676 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE EPAM opened at $571.11 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $643.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $611.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.21, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.44. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $332.62 and a fifty-two week high of $725.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.31.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $988.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.12 million. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 12.59%. The company’s revenue was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $637.50, for a total transaction of $796,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Arkadiy Dobkin sold 4,959 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $682.89, for a total value of $3,386,451.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,261 shares of company stock worth $57,627,705 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

EPAM has been the subject of several analyst reports. VTB Capital upgraded EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on EPAM Systems from $689.00 to $824.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $607.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $645.11.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

