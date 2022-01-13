BlackRock Inc. Has $1.94 Billion Stock Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,706,901 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 389,676 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of LyondellBasell Industries worth $1,943,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GMT Capital Corp bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $10,774,000. Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 117.5% during the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 21,938 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,257,000 after acquiring an additional 11,851 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 66,935 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,886,000 after acquiring an additional 20,103 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 302.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 326,592 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,334,000 after acquiring an additional 245,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 13,189 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 2,504 shares during the last quarter. 69.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

Shares of LYB stock opened at $99.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $33.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $91.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.70. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $84.06 and a 52 week high of $118.01.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.78 by ($0.53). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 57.51%. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 18.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.42%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $106.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. HSBC raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $128.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $127.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.88.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.