BlackRock Inc. Increases Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,471,912 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,765,670 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 9.28% of Regions Financial worth $1,885,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 114,103,576 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,302,610,000 after purchasing an additional 432,973 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Regions Financial by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 64,275,594 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,307,274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545,729 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Regions Financial by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,824,005 shares of the bank’s stock worth $379,009,000 after acquiring an additional 721,089 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Regions Financial by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,853,548 shares of the bank’s stock worth $319,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061,142 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Regions Financial by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,603,315 shares of the bank’s stock worth $274,515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692,667 shares during the period. 73.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Amala Duggirala sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $612,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on RF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Truist lifted their price target on Regions Financial from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Regions Financial from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Barclays raised Regions Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Regions Financial from $25.50 to $26.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.17.

NYSE:RF opened at $24.78 on Thursday. Regions Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $16.89 and a 12 month high of $25.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $23.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.43.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 40.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.56%.

Regions Financial Profile

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

