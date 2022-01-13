BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 16.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 482,705 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 95,568 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $404,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 171.4% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 87.0% in the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in BlackRock in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 108.7% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 48 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Clean Yield Group lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 47.5% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 59 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. 77.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BlackRock alerts:

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 22,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $925.68, for a total value of $20,593,602.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $964.45, for a total value of $390,602.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,017 shares of company stock valued at $36,055,061. 1.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BLK shares. Bank of America started coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $956.00 price objective on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $1,030.00 to $1,035.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $1,026.00 to $1,051.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on BlackRock from $1,141.00 to $1,123.00 in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $987.71.

Shares of BLK opened at $885.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.04. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $670.28 and a one year high of $973.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $920.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $903.58.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.81 by $1.14. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 30.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a $4.13 dividend. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 43.94%.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.