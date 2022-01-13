BlackRock Inc. Raises Holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,406,170 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 483,373 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 5.55% of Roku worth $2,320,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Roku by 449.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC now owns 71,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,905,000 after buying an additional 58,601 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Roku by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 651,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,395,000 after buying an additional 71,891 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Roku by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new stake in Roku during the 2nd quarter worth about $654,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Roku by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,206,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,992,000 after purchasing an additional 96,632 shares in the last quarter. 62.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ROKU shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Roku from $440.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Cleveland Research started coverage on Roku in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $389.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Roku from $415.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Roku from $560.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their price objective on Roku from $390.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $380.74.

In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.95, for a total transaction of $26,076,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.70, for a total value of $26,749,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 501,541 shares of company stock valued at $130,765,123. Company insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Roku stock opened at $177.44 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.84 billion, a PE ratio of 87.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $231.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $318.39. Roku, Inc. has a 12 month low of $173.56 and a 12 month high of $490.76.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.42. Roku had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 11.22%. The business had revenue of $679.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.57 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

