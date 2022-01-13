BlackRock Inc. Sells 809,968 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,426,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 809,968 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.07% of Aflac worth $2,420,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AFL. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Aflac by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 121,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,497,000 after purchasing an additional 11,318 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aflac during the 2nd quarter valued at about $127,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 57,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,073,000 after purchasing an additional 10,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 8,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. 66.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AFL opened at $63.34 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.01. Aflac Incorporated has a 12-month low of $44.76 and a 12-month high of $63.89.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.21. Aflac had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is 21.43%.

Several research analysts have commented on AFL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Aflac from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.67.

In other Aflac news, VP June P. Howard sold 6,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total value of $387,417.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 23,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total transaction of $1,354,512.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,820 shares of company stock worth $3,431,405 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

