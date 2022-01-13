BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD) Stock Position Decreased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,170 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 99.9% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 0.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 435,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,302,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 1.9% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 92,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 1.7% in the second quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 111,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 5.6% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 48,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 2,564 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:MHD opened at $16.19 on Thursday. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.61 and a 1 year high of $17.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.67.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $0.0605 dividend. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc acts as Closed-End Investment Fund/Investment Trust. Its investment objective is to provide high current income from U.S. federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium- to lower-grade or unrated municipal obligations, the interest on which, in the opinion of bond counsel to the issuer, is from U.S.

