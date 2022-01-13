BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY) was downgraded by research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust from $62.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd.
BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $14.77 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.11. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $14.28 and a 1 year high of $16.50.
BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Company Profile
BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust company. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes. The company was founded on July 26, 2001 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.
