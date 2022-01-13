BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY) was downgraded by research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust from $62.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $14.77 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.11. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $14.28 and a 1 year high of $16.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNY. Sit Investment Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $6,912,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 67.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 220,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,327,000 after purchasing an additional 89,011 shares during the last quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $1,086,000. 1607 Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $1,041,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 71.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 49,573 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust company. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes. The company was founded on July 26, 2001 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

