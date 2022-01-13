Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) & Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG) Critical Analysis

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) and Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Blue Owl Capital and Bridge Investment Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blue Owl Capital N/A N/A N/A Bridge Investment Group 79.90% 57.52% 29.43%

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Blue Owl Capital and Bridge Investment Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blue Owl Capital 0 1 5 0 2.83 Bridge Investment Group 0 1 4 0 2.80

Blue Owl Capital currently has a consensus price target of $17.40, suggesting a potential upside of 26.09%. Bridge Investment Group has a consensus price target of $20.60, suggesting a potential downside of 6.96%. Given Blue Owl Capital’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Blue Owl Capital is more favorable than Bridge Investment Group.

Dividends

Blue Owl Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Bridge Investment Group pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

18.8% of Blue Owl Capital shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Blue Owl Capital and Bridge Investment Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blue Owl Capital N/A N/A -$5.28 million N/A N/A Bridge Investment Group $231.95 million 2.40 $146.92 million N/A N/A

Bridge Investment Group has higher revenue and earnings than Blue Owl Capital.

Summary

Bridge Investment Group beats Blue Owl Capital on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Blue Owl Capital

Blue Owl Capital Inc. operates as an asset manager. The company provides investors access to direct lending and GP capital solutions strategies through various vehicles. Its breadth of offerings and permanent capital base enables it to offer a holistic platform of capital solutions to participants throughout the private market ecosystem, including alternative asset managers and private middle market corporations. The company is based in New York, New York.

About Bridge Investment Group

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. is a vertically integrated real estate investment manager, diversified across specialized asset classes. The company combines operating platform with investment professionals focused on real estate verticals: multifamily, affordable housing, seniors housing, office, development, logistics net lease, logistics properties, debt strategies and agency mortgage backed securities. Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. is based in SALT LAKE CITY.

