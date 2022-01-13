Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) Price Target Cut to $120.00 by Analysts at SVB Leerink

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) had its target price cut by SVB Leerink from $132.00 to $120.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on BPMC. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $120.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $134.00 price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $96.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Blueprint Medicines from a c rating to a d rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Blueprint Medicines currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $120.91.

Shares of BPMC opened at $81.50 on Wednesday. Blueprint Medicines has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $117.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $103.83.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.63) by ($0.37). Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 383.58% and a negative return on equity of 30.19%. The company had revenue of $24.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.58 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $11.16 earnings per share. Blueprint Medicines’s quarterly revenue was down 96.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Blueprint Medicines will post -6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider L. Becker Hewes sold 729 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $72,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total transaction of $3,435,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 43,187 shares of company stock worth $4,804,531. Corporate insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,164 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 436 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 12,994 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,769 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter.

About Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

