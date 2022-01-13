BMO Capital Markets Lowers Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) to Market Perform

BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has $12.50 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $14.00.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Talos Energy from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Talos Energy from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on Talos Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Talos Energy currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.93.

Shares of Talos Energy stock opened at $11.43 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $935.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.99. Talos Energy has a 52 week low of $8.26 and a 52 week high of $18.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.46.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $290.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.80 million. Talos Energy had a negative net margin of 66.91% and a negative return on equity of 8.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Talos Energy will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Timothy S. Duncan purchased 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.80 per share, with a total value of $343,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 51,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.87, for a total value of $559,381.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,109,868 shares of company stock valued at $91,787,376. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Talos Energy by 177.2% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Talos Energy by 15,750.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Talos Energy by 29.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Talos Energy by 159.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,881 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Talos Energy by 20.5% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the period. 89.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Talos Energy Company Profile

Talos Energy, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It focuses on the exploration, acquisition, exploitation and development of shallow and deepwater assets near existing infrastructure in the United State Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by John A.

