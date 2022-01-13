Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Boise Cascade Company operates as a wood products manufacturer and building materials distributor. The Company manufactures engineered wood products, plywood, lumber and particleboard and distributes wood products, such as decking, EWP, lumber, panel, particleboard, and MDF products. It has operations primarily in the United States and Canada. Boise Cascade Company is headquartered in Boise, Idaho. “

Get Boise Cascade alerts:

Separately, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Boise Cascade from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $61.80.

Shares of NYSE:BCC opened at $71.61 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.15. Boise Cascade has a 12-month low of $45.83 and a 12-month high of $78.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 4.99, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The construction company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 56.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.88 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Boise Cascade will post 15.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. This is an increase from Boise Cascade’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.34%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade during the third quarter worth $101,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 12.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,396 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 34.6% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 3,285 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 763.0% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 2,945 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 436.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 2,710 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

About Boise Cascade

Boise Cascade Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered wood products (EWP) and plywood. It operates through the Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution (BMD) segments. The Wood Products segment manufactures and sells engineered wood products, plywood, particleboard, studs and ponderosa pine lumber.

Featured Story: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Boise Cascade (BCC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Boise Cascade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boise Cascade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.