Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Purchased by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 354 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Booking by 41.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 73,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $160,061,000 after buying an additional 21,346 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 1,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,807,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP increased its position in Booking by 90.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 42 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Booking by 2.7% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,267,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Booking by 0.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 50,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $111,379,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. 89.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus upgraded Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,060.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Booking from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Truist raised their price objective on Booking from $2,700.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen raised their price objective on Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Booking from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2,700.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Booking currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,761.67.

Shares of BKNG opened at $2,436.10 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $100.03 billion, a PE ratio of 265.95, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.25. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,860.73 and a 12 month high of $2,687.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2,342.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,311.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $37.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $31.56 by $6.14. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 24.32% and a net margin of 4.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $12.27 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,120.03, for a total value of $1,590,022.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,156.15, for a total value of $394,575.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,799 shares of company stock worth $6,608,453 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

