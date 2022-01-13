Boosted Finance (BOOST) Trading 14.3% Lower This Week

Boosted Finance (CURRENCY:BOOST) traded down 19.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 13th. Boosted Finance has a total market cap of $108,308.42 and approximately $28,310.00 worth of Boosted Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Boosted Finance coin can currently be bought for $1.81 or 0.00004134 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Boosted Finance has traded 14.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002286 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001803 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.96 or 0.00061609 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.28 or 0.00078341 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,355.03 or 0.07667441 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 31.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00008879 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43,752.13 or 0.99989292 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.16 or 0.00068920 BTC.

About Boosted Finance

Boosted Finance’s total supply is 99,118 coins and its circulating supply is 59,853 coins. The official message board for Boosted Finance is github.com/Boosted-Finance . Boosted Finance’s official Twitter account is @BoostedFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Boosted Finance’s official website is boosted.finance

Boosted Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boosted Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Boosted Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Boosted Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

