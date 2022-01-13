Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Receives $113.77 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $117.38.

A number of research firms have commented on BOOT. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Boot Barn from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday. Benchmark assumed coverage on Boot Barn in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $123.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $135.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Monday.

In other news, insider Laurie Marie Grijalva sold 13,498 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total transaction of $1,610,716.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Anne Macdonald sold 975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.12, for a total transaction of $117,117.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,849 shares of company stock valued at $3,314,861. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Boot Barn by 1.1% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 0.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,529,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 41.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 5.1% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:BOOT traded down $1.95 on Friday, reaching $111.92. The company had a trading volume of 4,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,532. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 25.76, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.82. Boot Barn has a 52-week low of $53.57 and a 52-week high of $134.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.42.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.29. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 30.26% and a net margin of 11.24%. The business had revenue of $312.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Boot Barn will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

