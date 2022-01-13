Boston Private Wealth LLC Boosts Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 125.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,279 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 80.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 80,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,938,000 after acquiring an additional 36,003 shares in the last quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 118.8% during the 2nd quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 361,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,703,000 after acquiring an additional 196,000 shares in the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 243,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 120,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,244,000 after acquiring an additional 29,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $227,000. 84.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

DFS opened at $127.80 on Thursday. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $81.27 and a 12-month high of $135.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.82. The company has a market capitalization of $37.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.70.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.01. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 39.15%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 17.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 11.96%.

In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.68, for a total value of $2,720,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Cynthia A. Glassman sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.93, for a total value of $396,576.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DFS shares. Seaport Res Ptn raised Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Seaport Research Partners raised Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Discover Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.61.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS).

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.