Boston Private Wealth LLC Boosts Stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 113 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $525,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IEF. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000.

IEF stock opened at $113.00 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.76. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $112.38 and a 52 week high of $119.34.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.106 dividend. This is an increase from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

