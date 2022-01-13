Boston Private Wealth LLC Has $457,000 Stock Position in Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP)

Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,353 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,861 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Kimbell Royalty Partners were worth $457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 96.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 353,841 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,546,000 after purchasing an additional 173,984 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 94.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 299,306 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,229,000 after buying an additional 145,753 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 86.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 308,531 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,965,000 after buying an additional 143,051 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $1,430,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 22.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 405,782 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,734,000 after purchasing an additional 73,721 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Kimbell Royalty Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Raymond James increased their price target on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.25.

In other news, Director Erik B. Daugbjerg purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.58 per share, for a total transaction of $135,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE KRP opened at $15.88 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP has a fifty-two week low of $8.09 and a fifty-two week high of $16.15.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.08). Kimbell Royalty Partners had a negative net margin of 53.06% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. The firm had revenue of $31.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.62 million. As a group, analysts predict that Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.3325 dividend. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.38%. This is a boost from Kimbell Royalty Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently -92.50%.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Profile

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP engages in owning and acquiring mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties. The company was founded on October 30, 2015 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

