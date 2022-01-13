Boston Private Wealth LLC Purchases 740 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,021 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 13,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,574 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 3.0% in the third quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 10,760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 53.6% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 4.2% in the third quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 8,342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 12,885 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total transaction of $399,950.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SLB shares. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Oddo Bhf started coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 price target on the stock. Oddo Securities assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

NYSE:SLB opened at $36.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $51.13 billion, a PE ratio of 31.15 and a beta of 2.29. Schlumberger Limited has a 52-week low of $21.23 and a 52-week high of $36.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.37.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 7.44%. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.74%.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

