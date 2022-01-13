Boston Private Wealth LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 6.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 137 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.6% in the third quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 3,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 55.6% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 13.6% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 2.2% during the second quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 2,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

SWK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $227.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $234.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Bank of America downgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $219.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.08.

NYSE SWK opened at $193.00 on Thursday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1-year low of $168.77 and a 1-year high of $225.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $187.31 and a 200-day moving average of $190.24. The firm has a market cap of $31.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.39.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.30. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 19.70%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is presently 28.14%.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.