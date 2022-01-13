Boston Private Wealth LLC Sells 176 Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Boston Private Wealth LLC reduced its stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 176 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BXP. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Boston Properties by 177.3% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Boston Properties by 30.4% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 18.3% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the second quarter worth $68,000. 88.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Boston Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $118.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.83.

Boston Properties stock opened at $123.52 on Thursday. Boston Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.45 and a fifty-two week high of $128.00. The stock has a market cap of $19.30 billion, a PE ratio of 60.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a current ratio of 5.83.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($1.01). Boston Properties had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 11.71%. The firm had revenue of $730.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 192.16%.

In other Boston Properties news, SVP Frank D. Burt sold 2,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.89, for a total value of $251,571.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John J. Stroman sold 4,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.29, for a total transaction of $486,053.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 40,701 shares of company stock worth $4,825,789. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

Featured Article: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.