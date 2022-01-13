Boston Private Wealth LLC Sells 85,600 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Boston Private Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 76.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 85,600 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KEY. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 112,375,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,320,553,000 after acquiring an additional 2,704,372 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,459,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in KeyCorp by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,382,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,705,000 after buying an additional 1,636,639 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in KeyCorp by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,659,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,918,000 after buying an additional 1,446,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its position in KeyCorp by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 71,317,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,472,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322,539 shares during the period. 82.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other KeyCorp news, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 9,301 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total value of $220,526.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Amy G. Brady sold 66,549 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.18, for a total transaction of $1,609,154.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,672 shares of company stock valued at $2,361,619 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KEY. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on KeyCorp from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Odeon Capital Group raised KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Wedbush raised their price objective on KeyCorp from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered KeyCorp to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised KeyCorp from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KeyCorp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.24.

KEY stock opened at $26.40 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.54 and a 200-day moving average of $21.87. KeyCorp has a 12-month low of $16.69 and a 12-month high of $26.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $24.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.47.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 33.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.195 per share. This is an increase from KeyCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is currently 30.47%.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

