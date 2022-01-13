Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.10 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) will post $3.10 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Boston Scientific’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.05 billion to $3.16 billion. Boston Scientific reported sales of $2.71 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Boston Scientific will report full year sales of $11.86 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.82 billion to $11.92 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $12.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.60 billion to $13.04 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Boston Scientific.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BSX. TheStreet upgraded Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities increased their target price on Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.72.

In other Boston Scientific news, SVP Jodi Euerle Eddy sold 727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $32,715.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Wendy Carruthers sold 3,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.58, for a total value of $144,772.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 269,439 shares of company stock valued at $11,435,604. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 3.0% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,662 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.7% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 33,613 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,437,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.9% during the third quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 28,455 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,235,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Bank of Marin boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.3% during the third quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 19,663 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.9% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 27,816 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,189,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BSX stock opened at $44.41 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Boston Scientific has a 12-month low of $35.04 and a 12-month high of $46.28.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

