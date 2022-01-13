Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:BIF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:BIF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,400 shares, a growth of 1,092.9% from the December 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 102,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
NYSE BIF traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.95. The company had a trading volume of 76,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,309. Boulder Growth & Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.93 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.68.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. This is a positive change from Boulder Growth & Income Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 21st.
Boulder Growth & Income Fund Company Profile
Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc operates as a non-diversified, closed-end management company. It primarily invests in domestic common stocks, warrants, corporate bonds, the United States treasury bills and repurchase agreements. The firm seeks to produce both income and long-term capital appreciation by investing in a portfolio of equity and debt securities.
