Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:BIF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:BIF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,400 shares, a growth of 1,092.9% from the December 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 102,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

NYSE BIF traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.95. The company had a trading volume of 76,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,309. Boulder Growth & Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.93 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.68.

Get Boulder Growth & Income Fund alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. This is a positive change from Boulder Growth & Income Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 21st.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIF. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Boulder Growth & Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Boulder Growth & Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $152,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,118 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,789 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. 12.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boulder Growth & Income Fund Company Profile

Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc operates as a non-diversified, closed-end management company. It primarily invests in domestic common stocks, warrants, corporate bonds, the United States treasury bills and repurchase agreements. The firm seeks to produce both income and long-term capital appreciation by investing in a portfolio of equity and debt securities.

See Also: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Boulder Growth & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boulder Growth & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.