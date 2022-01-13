Brian T. Marley Buys 10,000 Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Stock

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Director Brian T. Marley acquired 10,000 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.46 per share, with a total value of $394,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Academy Sports and Outdoors stock opened at $40.18 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.31 and a twelve month high of $51.08. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.08.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 10th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 51.38% and a net margin of 9.47%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 4th quarter valued at about $266,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the fourth quarter worth about $444,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 195.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 49,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after buying an additional 32,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 173.8% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 478,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,151,000 after buying an additional 303,744 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.55.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

