Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brilliant Earth Group Inc. is a digital-first jewelry company. Brilliant Earth Group Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco, CA. “

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Brilliant Earth Group from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Cowen initiated coverage on Brilliant Earth Group in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Brilliant Earth Group from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Brilliant Earth Group in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued an overweight rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Brilliant Earth Group in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brilliant Earth Group has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.00.

Shares of Brilliant Earth Group stock opened at $14.71 on Wednesday. Brilliant Earth Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.63 and a fifty-two week high of $20.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.56.

Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $95.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.10 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Brilliant Earth Group will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ian Bickley acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.99 per share, with a total value of $359,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the third quarter worth about $10,068,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the third quarter worth about $6,031,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the third quarter worth about $5,025,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the third quarter worth about $5,025,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the third quarter worth about $4,812,000. 93.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

